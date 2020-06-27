FACTBOX-Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln

FACTBOX-Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 blnReuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:49 IST
A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised and streamed concert.
Pledges by the following countries: Belgium - 11.5 million euros to the World Food Programme, 4 million euros to the WHO's COVID-19 solidarity response fund
Canada - C$120 million for the ACT Accelerator, C$180 million for COVID-19 humanitarian and development aid Denmark - DKK16 million to the United Nations Population Fund
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - US$25 million towards West Africa's COVID-19 relief and development European Commission jointly with European Investment Bank - 4.9 billion euros to help countries recover from the pandemic
Germany - 383 million euros to support the Global Fund's response mechanism and Global Citizen's crisis network Luxembourg - 800,000 euros to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator
Netherlands - 25 million euros for procurement of a vaccine for countries needing it the most Norway - $10 million to vaccine alliance GAVI
Qatar - US$10 million to the WHO Serbia - 100,000 euros to vaccine alliance CEPI for vaccine research
Spain - 10 million euros to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative Sweden - 46 million euros to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund
Switzerland - 20 million euros to ensure equal access to a vaccine and testing United States - $545 million for COVID-19 relief
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
ALSO READ
Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract with Astrazeneca for COVID vaccine
Astrazeneca wins coronavirus vaccine deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands
Performers fume as Serbia reopens but theatres remain shut
Workers at Tata Steel unit in Netherlands go on strike
EU, US display differences over Serbia-Kosovo negotiation