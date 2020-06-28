West Bengal CM announces financial incentives for trained HHWs
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) in the urban areas of the state.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:13 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state government's efforts to make primary healthcare more robust in the urban areas the initiative scheduled from next month will benefit around 6,500 such workers, she said.
"As part of our continued efforts to make primary healthcare in urban areas more robust, I, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, am pleased to introduce a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) providing services in urban areas," Banerjee tweeted. The health workers will also be specially trained to take care of pregnant women, infants as well as immunisation and elimination of tuberculosis and other diseases via door- to-door visits.
"These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020," the chief minister added. But no details about the package of financial incentives for trained HHWs was given.
