Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former MP complains to SHRC on alleged medical negligence

A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection. Prabhakar also said an eight-month-old boy baby died at another state-run hospital due to the alleged failure in providing the necessary treatment. He sought an inquiry into the incidents.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:42 IST
Former MP complains to SHRC on alleged medical negligence

A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection. But a hospital official denied the allegation.

Ponnam Prabhakar, one of the working presidents of Congress in the state, said he had made the complaint online to the commission on the two incidents. The Congress leader said a man undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital sent a video to his family in which he claimed that oxygen was not being provided to him and that he was dying.

When contacted, a hospital official said there was no deficiency in treatment and that the man in the video, circulated in the social media, passed away in spite of the treatment. The 34-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital on June 24 with some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 and oxygen was provided to him continuously, he said.

He said the patient would continue to have breathlessness if issues related to heart are involved and asserted that oxygen was given to him. The patient passed away on June 26 due to a heart attack despite the required treatment, he said.

Sudden death can happen in such cases, the official said. Prabhakar also said an eight-month-old boy baby died at another state-run hospital due to the alleged failure in providing the necessary treatment.

He sought an inquiry into the incidents. PTI SJR NVG NVG

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds h...

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020