Ward boy of civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital dies of COVID-19: Official

A 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said. He tested positive for the disease on Saturday, they said.

The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on June 14 declared a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. It is the largest civic facility in the national capital. "He (ward boy) was put on staggered duty and did not come after June 19. He had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted on June 26 and on Saturday was shifted to emergency block COVID ward," a senior official said.

He had developed kidney failure and died on Sunday afternoon, the official said. Recently, a staffer of the Hindu Rao Hospital died of COVID-19. He was 56-year-old and also suffered from diabetes.

On June 18, a senior official said that 78 employees of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 of them rejoined their duties after recovery..