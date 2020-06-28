Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private medical establishments can't deny treatment to COVID-19 patients: Karnataka Govt

Private medical establishments in Karnataka cannot deny treatment to COVID-19 patients or those with related symptoms, said the State Government on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:40 IST
Private medical establishments can't deny treatment to COVID-19 patients: Karnataka Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Private medical establishments in Karnataka cannot deny treatment to COVID-19 patients or those with related symptoms, said the State Government on Saturday. "It has come to the notice of Government that certain Private Medical Establishments in the State are denying/refusing/avoiding patients with COVID-19 and COVID-19 like symptoms contrary to Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017," read order by the Karnataka Government.

"As per the rule, every Private Medical Establishment shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and state health programmes in such manner as the State Government may notify, to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and adhere to the Patient's Charter," read order by the Karnataka Government. The non-compliance of the order will lead to punishment under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2017, and the Indian Penal Code, it read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...

Meghalaya CM tests negative for Covid-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Sunday. The chief minister has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his ...

22 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to

Twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the states tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said. According to it, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020