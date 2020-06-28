Private medical establishments can't deny treatment to COVID-19 patients: Karnataka Govt

Private medical establishments in Karnataka cannot deny treatment to COVID-19 patients or those with related symptoms, said the State Government on Saturday. "It has come to the notice of Government that certain Private Medical Establishments in the State are denying/refusing/avoiding patients with COVID-19 and COVID-19 like symptoms contrary to Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017," read order by the Karnataka Government.

"As per the rule, every Private Medical Establishment shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and state health programmes in such manner as the State Government may notify, to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and adhere to the Patient's Charter," read order by the Karnataka Government. The non-compliance of the order will lead to punishment under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2017, and the Indian Penal Code, it read. (ANI)