Sudan extends coronavirus lockdown in Khartoum state
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 29-06-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 02:10 IST
Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus by one week until July 7, the government spokesman said on Sunday. From July 8 there will be a gradual return to normal, though a night curfew will be imposed from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., Faisal Salih told Reuters.
Sudan has confirmed 9,258 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 572 deaths. Authorities have extended the closure of Khartoum's international airport until July 12.