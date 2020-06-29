COVID-19: 4 Kyrgyzstan-returnee MP students test positive
Four medical students who returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from Kyrgyzstan on a special Air India flight on June 21 tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday. Indore COVID-19 prevention nodal officer Amit Malakar said 125 students were on the flight which took off from Bishkek, the capital of the Central Asian country.
"Four medical students have tested positive. Two are from Indore and two from Mandsaur and Jhabua. None of the 125 students who were screened at arrival showed coronavirus symptoms at the time," he said. He said authorities have been informed about the four students testing positive so that rest of the students on the flight can be tested afresh in their home districts.
