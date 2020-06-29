Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore hospital treating 7 COVID-19 patients with remdesivir

Coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms are being given anti-viral medicine remdesivir in Indore and initiallyresults are encouraging, doctors said on Monday. They are being administered remdesivir so that their condition does not deteriorate and they are not put on life support (ventilator)," Dosi added. Dosi said the seven patients are being given one remdesivir injection dailysince the last three days.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:31 IST
Indore hospital treating 7 COVID-19 patients with remdesivir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms are being given anti-viral medicine remdesivir in Indore and initiallyresults are encouraging, doctors said on Monday. Indore, with 4,664 cases and 226 deaths till June 29, is one of the worst coronavirus-hit districts of the country.

"In the first stage, remdesivir is being given to seven patients who are on oxygen support and facing breathing problems, in our Intensive Care Unit. "They are also being given other medicines as per protocol," Dr Ravi Dosi, Head of the Chest Disease Department at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) here, told PTI.

These patients are aged between 28 and 68. Of them, five have co-morbidities like diabetes, high blood and other problems, he added. They are being administered remdesivir so that their condition does not deteriorate and they are not put on life support (ventilator)," Dosi added.

Dosi said the seven patients are being given one remdesivir injection dailysince the last three days. They would be injected (the anti-viral drug) for two more days as per the dose schedule of five days, he said.

The initial impact of the medicine on these patients is encouraging, he said. However, it is after the five-day schedule that something concrete can be said, he added.

SAIMS is the biggest COVID-19 facility in Indore.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Homeless Big Issue vendors to resume magazine's sales as UK lockdown eases

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Homeless vendors of Britains Big Issue are being equipped with face masks, rubber gloves and contactless payment terminals as the magazine prepares to return to the streets foll...

Cyber attack on NHAI email server, no data loss

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Monday said a cyber attack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss. As a precaution, the Authority had shut down the server.A ransom ware att...

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' to be released on OTT

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film The Big Bull will be released on the OTT platform. The Guru star put out the movies first look poster on Instagram and announced that the movie will be released on Disney Pl...

Boeing 737 MAX set to begin first day of certification test flights -officials

A Boeing Co 737 MAX is set to take off on Monday around 1 p.m. EDT 10 a.m. PDT from a Seattle airport on the first day of certification flight testing with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration test pilots, a crucial moment in its worst-ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020