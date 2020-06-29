Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said. Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two metre (6.6 ft) spaces between tables.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:41 IST
Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said.

Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two metre (6.6 ft) spaces between tables. "Alcohol consumption could reduce discipline so there will be close monitoring before customers enter venues," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told a briefing on Monday.

Foreigners with work permits, residency and families in Thailand will also be able to enter the country, but will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Taweesin said foreigners seeking certain types of medical treatment such as some cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment could also be allowed into the country.

Business visitors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong could also be exempted from a two-week quarantine period under a fast track entry if they have certificates to show they were free from COVID-19 and were tested upon arrival. Thailand's aviation regulator said later on Monday it would allow international flights from July 1 carrying passengers who met the government's conditions.

The ban was first introduced in April. The government's coronavirus task force will recommend the extension of the emergency decree until the end of July for cabinet's approval on Tuesday.

Thailand has so far reported 3,169 COVID-19 infections, including 58 deaths, while 3,053 patients have recovered. But the country has gone 35 days without community transmission and new cases have been among Thais returning from abroad and detected during quarantine.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Homeless Big Issue vendors to resume magazine's sales as UK lockdown eases

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Homeless vendors of Britains Big Issue are being equipped with face masks, rubber gloves and contactless payment terminals as the magazine prepares to return to the streets foll...

Cyber attack on NHAI email server, no data loss

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Monday said a cyber attack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss. As a precaution, the Authority had shut down the server.A ransom ware att...

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' to be released on OTT

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film The Big Bull will be released on the OTT platform. The Guru star put out the movies first look poster on Instagram and announced that the movie will be released on Disney Pl...

Boeing 737 MAX set to begin first day of certification test flights -officials

A Boeing Co 737 MAX is set to take off on Monday around 1 p.m. EDT 10 a.m. PDT from a Seattle airport on the first day of certification flight testing with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration test pilots, a crucial moment in its worst-ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020