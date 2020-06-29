Spike in U.S. coronavirus cases shows Canada must remain vigilant -Trudeau

The spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere shows Canadians must remain vigilant as the economy gradually reopens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Trudeau also told a daily briefing that fewer people were being admitted to hospital in Canada and the death toll was increasing at a smaller rate than before, although some hot spots remained. By contrast, some southern U.S. states are reporting huge jumps in daily cases. Authorities in Mexico, Brazil and Russia are also struggling to control outbreaks.

"What the situation we're seeing in the United States and elsewhere highlights for us is that even as our economy is reopening, we need to make sure we are continuing to remain vigilant," Trudeau said. The United States and Canada have banned non-essential travel between the two nations. The measures are due to expire on July 21, and Trudeau said discussions about what to do next were taking place.

He also said Ottawa had the fiscal room to respond if a second wave of the coronavirus struck later this year. The Liberal government has so far unveiled measures worth more than C$160 billion ($117 billion) in direct spending, or around 7% of gross domestic product. ($1=1.3684 Canadian dollars)