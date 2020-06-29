Three fresh coronavirus cases in Chandigarh; total count 434

Three women tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the infection tally to 434 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, six people have died from the virus in the union territory

According to a bulletin, a 76-year-old woman contracted coronavirus. The other two are a 31-year-old woman from Sector 46 and a 42-year-old woman from Maloya. Thirteen coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 349 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said. So far, 7,548 samples have been taken for testing, the bulletin said, adding that results of 29 are awaited. There are 79 active cases as of now in the city, it said.