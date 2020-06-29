Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will remember him as a fighter: Wife of LNJP doctor who died of COVID-19

He died in the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket after battling COVID-19 for weeks. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to Gupta's family, and said the society has "lost a very valuable fighter".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:40 IST
Will remember him as a fighter: Wife of LNJP doctor who died of COVID-19

The grieving wife of a senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital, who died battling COVID-19, on Monday said her husband was a man with a fighting spirit and that is how she "will remember him". Dr Aseem Gupta, 52, served in the frontline of the war against the pandemic at the COVID-only government facility, and died of the novel coronavirus infection in an ICU of a private hospital on Sunday.

But it wasn't just him who had tested positive for COVID-19, his wife, also a doctor, suffered the same fate. "We both tested positive on June 2, and initially had mild symptoms so were quarantined at home. But, then the moment we realised our condition was not good, we shifted to hospitals. So my husband was initially at LNJP Hospital and then he was moved to Max Hospital, Saket," Dr Nirupama Attreya said.

She said both of them had fever, her's came down but not his, and his condition worsened so much, "we lost him". "But he was a fighter and a COVID-19 hero. He died fighting COVID-19, and I will remember him for his fighting spirit," Attreya told PTI.

Gupta was a Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anesthesia at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government which recently completed 100 days of being declared a COVID-only hospital. He died in the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to Gupta's family, and said the society has "lost a very valuable fighter". The chief minister said that Gupta's wife had contracted COVID-19 too, but has now recovered.

"This morning Health Minister Satyendar Jain called and then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did, and both were asking me how it happened," she said. Jain himself recently recovered from COVID-19 after being administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital recently.

Besides his wife, who works as a radiologist at a hospital in Noida, Gupta is survived by two sons, one working in Australia and other pursuing MBBS in India. "My elder son Akshat lives in Sydney, he is as a software engineer. He couldn't even come for his father's funeral, such is the COVID-era life now. My younger son Aryan, 20, is in second year of the MBBS at a medical college in Dehradun. But he's in Delhi since the lockdown happened," Attreya said.

My son will complete his education and become a doctor like his father was, she said. She said Gupta belonged to Moradabad and she was from Bhopal, and they "got married in 1990". Asked about his hobbies, Attreya said "he was very social, he liked to go to parties and mingle with people".

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...

'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO's Tedros says

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief said on Monday. Although many c...

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government also extended complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits ...

Seven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

A group armed with guns and grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi on Monday in a bid to take hostages, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four attackers, security officials sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020