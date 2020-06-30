Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells; risk not significantly higher in people with HIV

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. "Tentacles" on hijacked cells might help coronavirus spread When a virus infects a cell, it hijacks enzymes called kinases that control the cell's functions.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 01:27 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells; risk not significantly higher in people with HIV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

"Tentacles" on hijacked cells might help coronavirus spread When a virus infects a cell, it hijacks enzymes called kinases that control the cell's functions. A new study identified 49 kinases hijacked by the new coronavirus, including one called CK2 that generates hair-like tentacles, called filopodia, that protrude from the cell with virus particles inside them. Researchers who led the study published in Cell on Sunday believe this may help the coronavirus to infect other cells. Kinases "are one of the most druggable group of proteins in our cells," coauthor Nevan Krogan from the University of California, San Francisco told Reuters. The team identified five potentially promising drugs already being used or tested against malfunctioning kinases in other diseases, one of which - silmitasertib - targets CK2. "We think that this drug works by stopping formation of the filopodia, and we are testing this now in the lab," Krogan said. Coauthor Marco Vignuzzi of Institute Pasteur in Paris told Reuters that because CK2 seems to be involved in the tentacles, using a kinase inhibitor that targets CK2 might reduce or inhibit their formation. "If the virus uses this to transmit from cell to cell, then virus spread will be reduced," he said. (https://bit.ly/2ZfScii)

COVID-19 outcomes do not appear worse in people with HIV People living with HIV infections may not face higher-than-average risks of bad outcomes from COVID-19, a study from New York City suggests. Doctors at one large health system compared 88 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with well-controlled HIV to 405 patients without HIV, all with similar COVID-19 severity on admission. Poor outcomes for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with HIV were "frequent but similar" to outcomes in patients without HIV, researchers reported on Sunday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Among those with HIV, 18% required mechanical ventilation and 21% died, compared with 23% and 20%, respectively, for those without the virus that causes AIDS. These findings need to be verified in other large populations, the researchers say. (https://bit.ly/2YFWSPw)

Social distancing by healthy young adults may reduce severity of infections A study of young soldiers suggests the benefits of social distancing during the pandemic might extend beyond high-risk individuals. When the Swiss army put social-distancing, mask wearing and hygiene rules into effect on a base where no one had been diagnosed with COVID-19, not only was the later spread of the virus limited, but soldiers who did get infected did not develop symptoms of COVID-19. At the base, 354 soldiers were sharing the same barracks, while 154 soldiers were housed roughly 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) away. On March 11, the first COVID-19 diagnosis was made in the shared barracks. Nine days later, "both units were put under quarantine, and hygiene measures were rigidly enforced" across all companies, according to a report on Sunday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. By day 54, 29% of the soldiers in the shared barracks had positive coronavirus tests and COVID-19 symptoms. In the other barracks, none of the soldiers developed symptoms, even though 13 (8%) were found to have virus in their nasal passages and antibodies to the virus in their blood. The results suggest that among healthy young adults, social distancing measures with enhanced hygiene and masks might not only slow coronavirus infection but also reduce the rate of symptomatic patients among those infected, the researchers say. (https://bit.ly/2Vv8KBR)

T cells play key role in fighting the virus in sickest COVID-19 patients A Dutch study of 10 patients with severe COVID-19 found that upon admission to the intensive care unit, most of them already had T cells that recognized and targeted the coronavirus. The findings may add to information about the role of T cells - a key component of the immune system - in fighting the illness and help inform development of vaccines that induce the body to produce these cells. The study, led by Alessandro Sette at La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California and Rory de Vries at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, found that patients' T-cell levels generally rose over time along with levels of antibodies that could neutralize the virus, while viral loads decreased. Furthermore, two uninfected volunteers also had T cells that recognized the virus and responded to it in test tubes, adding to evidence that T cells produced by the body in response to previous infections with common cold coronaviruses may also react to this new virus. The findings are in line with a recent study in American patients with moderate COVID-19. In both studies, the immune cells targeted the "spike" protein the virus uses to enter cells, but in the new study the T cells also mounted strong responses to other targets on the virus, the researchers reported in Science Immunology on Friday. The new study offers further evidence that the spike protein is a promising target and suggests new avenues to potentially increase vaccine potency, according to a news release from La Jolla Institute for Immunology. (https://bit.ly/388XP62)

Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/yxmvjqywprz/index.html in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK imposes lockdown on city of Leicester to curb COVID-19 outbreak

The British government on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Leicester, which has a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than anywhere else in the country, in its first major attempt to curb an outbreak with local rather than national ...

U.S. ends defense exports to Hong Kong, looking to more restrictions

The United States is ending defense exports to Hong Kong and is considering further restrictions on trade with the territory, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.China recently moved to impose new security legislation that ha...

Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum in crackdown, Twitch suspends Trump's channel

Social media site Reddit on Monday shut down rTheDonald, a forum used by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Amazon.com Incs live-streaming platform Twitch temporarily banned Trumps official channel for violating Twitchs policy o...

Baseball-Zimmerman, Ross sit out Nationals season over COVID-19 concerns

Infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not help the Washington Nationals defend their World Series title after both players opted to sit out the Major League Baseball season over health concerns related to COVID-19, the team sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020