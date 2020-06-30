Left Menu
Rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 found in almost 300 U.S. kids, adolescents

Nearly 300 cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children and adolescents associated with the novel coronavirus have been identified in the United States in two studies in The New England Journal of Medicine. The U.S. studies published on Monday follow several reports of the syndrome among COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, Spain and Britain.

Nearly 300 cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children and adolescents associated with the novel coronavirus have been identified in the United States in two studies in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The U.S. studies published on Monday follow several reports of the syndrome among COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, Spain and Britain. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation.

A consistent picture is emerging of the syndrome occurring two to four weeks after infection by the coronavirus, Michael Levin, professor of pediatrics and international child health at Imperial College London, said in an accompanying editorial. The syndrome affects 2 in 100,000 young people, defined as under age 21, out of 322 in 100,000 in that group who get COVID-19, he wrote.

While the studies identified about 300 cases in the United States, Levin noted that there have been more than 1,000 cases reported worldwide and that a relatively high proportion have occurred among Black, Hispanic or South Asian persons. "There is a concern that children meeting current diagnostic criteria for MIS-C are the 'tip of the iceberg' and a bigger problem may be lurking below the waterline," Levin wrote.

The first study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, found 186 cases of MIS-C in 26 U.S. states, with 4 out of 5 cases needing intensive care and one out of five requiring mechanical ventilation. Four patients died. The second study, which observed patients in New York and was conducted by the state's health department, found another 95 confirmed cases, with 4 out of 5 needing admission to intensive care unit and two patients dying.

It is not clear why MIS-C develops in some children and adolescents and not in others.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

