Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:33 IST
Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential "pandemic virus", a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a "G4" strain of H1N1 that has "all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus", according to the paper, published by the U.S. journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Pig farm workers also showed elevated levels of the virus in their blood, the authors said, adding that "close monitoring in human populations, especially the workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented." The study highlights the risks of viruses crossing the species barrier into humans, especially in densely populated regions in China, where millions live in close proximity to farms, breeding facilities, slaughterhouses and wet markets.

The coronavirus that caused the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats in southwest China, and could have spread to humans via a seafood market in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified. The PNAS study said pigs are considered important "mixing vessels" for the generation of pandemic influenza viruses and called for "systematic surveillance" of the problem.

China took action against an outbreak of avian H1N1 in 2009, restricting incoming flights from affected countries and putting tens of thousands of people into quarantine. The new virus identified in the study is a recombination of the 2009 H1N1 variant and a once prevalent strain found in pigs.

But while it is capable of infecting humans, there is no imminent risk of a new pandemic, said Carl Bergstrom, a biologist at the University of Washington. "There's no evidence that G4 is circulating in humans, despite five years of extensive exposure," he said on Twitter after the paper's publication. "That's the key context to keep in mind."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Playing away at Genoa will be difficult: Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that their opponents have always done well in home games and the upcoming match will be difficult for his side. Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in h...

Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he wont play when the NBA season resumes J...

Heaviest penalty in new HK security law is life imprisonment -Global Times editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in Chinas new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law. Hu Xijin s...

Arthur Melo set to join Juventus from Barcelona

Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement.The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020