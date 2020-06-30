K'taka CM holds second round of meeting with private hospital representatives over COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a second round of meeting with representatives of private hospitals at Vidhana Soudha here over COVID-19.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:12 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a second round of meeting with representatives of private hospitals at Vidhana Soudha here over COVID-19. Earlier on June 26, an order was issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in some private hospitals in Bengaluru, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
This was decided after Yediyurappa held a meeting on June 26 with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city. The Chief Minister had earlier clarified that the state government would not impose another COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas.
So far, Karnataka has reported 14,295 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Jal Shakti Minister urges Karnataka CM to implement Jal Jeevan Mission
Karnataka allows shooting and production of films and TV programmes
Karnataka Health Minister attends wedding without wearing mask
Karnataka to rope in pvt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, to fix rates: Minister
Three days institutional quarantine for those coming to Karnataka from TN and Delhi