Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

"We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP." His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging. Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and "scythe through red tape" around planning to make property development easier..

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:16 IST
PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday, by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is looking to move past criticism of his government's handling of the pandemic with a plan to repair the economic damage and reshape the country.

"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP." His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging.

Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and "scythe through red tape" around planning to make property development easier.. Promising not to cut spending, compared his plan to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal" programme of the 1930s, which included job-creating public work projects to help the United States recover from the Great Depression.

"I'm conscious ... that it sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention, sounds like a new deal... If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said. Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6.13 billion), announced before the speech, amounts to around 5 percent of gross public sector investment last year. Most had already been announced and is only being spent sooner than planned.

Britain's recent history also shows that big infrastructure projects are difficult to deliver. A new underground train line in central London is over budget and late, as is a north-south high speed rail link. After decades of discussing airport expansion at London Heathrow, the project remains mired in legal challenges.

The 5 billion pounds of accelerated investment will be made up of projects including hospitals, schools and roads. ($1 = 0.8153 pounds) (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce, editing by Stephen Addison, Nick Macfie and Michael Holden)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

INSA, SERB to hold photo and film competition with theme Science through My Eyes

Indian National Science Academy INSA and Science and Engineering Research Board SERB is organising a photopainting and a one-minute-film competition. The competition aims to help people go beyond their discipline and see, understand, and ap...

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...

Services will remain closed for commuters until further notice: Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the government, officials said on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was ob...

COVID-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city, Mira Bhayander

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday. Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020