Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-With creches shut, mothers forced out of garment factory jobs in India

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Every morning since her factory reopened after lockdown in southern India last month, garment worker Radha has woken to the same dilemma; leave her two young children alone at home or miss out on a day's pay. Indian clothing factories resumed production eight weeks ago as the country's coronavirus restrictions were eased, but they have kept their creches shut, leaving working parents in the lurch and forcing some to give up their jobs.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:41 IST
FEATURE-With creches shut, mothers forced out of garment factory jobs in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Every morning since her factory reopened after a lockdown in southern India last month, garment worker Radha has woken to the same dilemma; leave her two young children alone at home or miss out on a day's pay.

Indian clothing factories resumed production eight weeks ago as the country's coronavirus restrictions were eased, but they have kept their creches shut, leaving working parents in the lurch and forcing some to give up their jobs. "Parents were called by the management and simply told to stop coming to work as creches would be closed... There was no discussion and many were forced to quit," said Radha, 36, who goes by one name and works in Bengaluru, a major manufacturing hub in southern Karnataka state.

Radha, whose children are four and six, worked just 20 shifts during May and June - heading to the factory when her husband's income as a daily wage worker was not sufficient to cover the household expenses. "I stayed home for days but then there wasn't much to feed my children and no money to pay rent and bills. So I left them alone, prayed they would be safe and went to work," she said.

Besides shutting the creche, Radha's factory is only using 30% of its normal workforce, partly due to reduced orders but also to comply with social distancing rules. India's multi-billion dollar garment industry, which employs at least 12 million people, is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, which led many global brands to cancel orders or demand steep discounts as store closures battered their sales.

Across Asia, thousands of workers have suffered job cuts and unpaid wages as a result, with campaigners warning of a mass rollback of labor rights in the garment sector. Factory bosses defend creche closures as a way to stem the spread of COVID-19, but union leaders say it is a convenient way for them to lay off workers - particularly working mothers - without having to sack them formally.

The vast majority of India's garment workers are women, who generally take responsibility for childcare. Many are single mothers or get little babysitting help from their husbands. "In the name of safety, managements have targeted working mothers and left many with no choice but to quit. The decision has pushed thousands of women with toddlers into a deep crisis," said union leader Saroja Kannappa.

"(The) closure of creches is illegal and violates a worker's basic rights," said Kannappa, who is general secretary of the women-led Garment Labour Union, which has some 6,000 members. Manufacturers said the closure of on-site nurseries was a precautionary measure that responded to concerns about the safety of workers and their children.

"There is no formal directive given to factories but most feel that not running creches is a safer option. Health and safety is a priority," said A Sakthivel, chairman of India's Apparel Export Promotion Council.

'STRESSED AND STRUGGLING'

Under Indian labor laws, factories with more than 30 women employees have to provide a creche for children under six, but it is unclear when they might reopen. "It is mandatory and the government has not given any instructions to the contrary. We are trying to see how we can reconcile these problems," said Maheshwar Rao, principal secretary of the Karnataka state labor department.

A helpline run by Karnataka's labor department has received more than 4,000 calls from workers who have lost their jobs or have not been paid during the last two months. The department has not recorded details of the callers but union leaders say they have seen an increase in distress calls from mothers who are out of work.

"Some women have left their children, some as young as two, with their family back in villages and returned to work," said Ganga Sekhar, communications officer at charity FEDINA, which works on labor rights and supports unions. Others are pleading with their managers not to give their jobs to someone else as they scramble to make alternative childcare arrangements, Sekhar said, adding that up to 100 women had contacted unions affiliated with the charity seeking help.

"Women are stressed and struggling," she said.

'NOWHERE TO GO'

Despite a rise in coronavirus infections following the lockdown's easing in India, trade unions and workers say parents should be the ones to decide whether to run the risk of sending their children to a nursery run by their factories. "If the management can sanitize and run a factory with social distancing norms, why can't they do the same with the creche? They should provide the facility and give workers the choice," said Radha, the Bengaluru seamstress.

In contrast to Radha, 26-year-old Farida Bano - who works at another garment factory in the city - has not worked since April because she does not know where to leave her four-year-old son. "Since corona came, I have had nowhere to go," she said.

"Schools are closed so I cannot enroll my son in one. My sister lives very far and I cannot commute every day to drop him there and then head to work. I was earning 8,000 Indian rupees ($106) every month and now nothing." ($1 = 75.4890 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SHRC issues notice to top cop over 'beating up' of minor boy in TN

Taking note of a video purportedly showing a minor boy being beaten up by police here, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission SHRC has issued notice to the city Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The boy w...

1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 dead

An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official saidA resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-ag...

INSA, SERB to hold photo and film competition with theme Science through My Eyes

Indian National Science Academy INSA and Science and Engineering Research Board SERB is organising a photopainting and a one-minute-film competition. The competition aims to help people go beyond their discipline and see, understand, and ap...

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020