Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six months after 'viral pneumonia', Wuhan returning to normal, with masks

Now, after the outbreak, we all work from home alone," said a 27-year-old man surnamed Jin. Another Beijing resident, surnamed Sun, said wearing a mask was uncomfortable and the pace of life had slowed.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:43 IST
Six months after 'viral pneumonia', Wuhan returning to normal, with masks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six months after the World Health Organization learned of "viral pneumonia" cases that would become the COVID-19 pandemic, life in Wuhan, the city where it emerged, is returning to normal, although masks remain ubiquitous and emotional scars linger.

A city of 11 million, Wuhan was locked down for two months starting in late January in a draconian measure that helped stamp out the virus at its initial epicenter. Hubei province and its capital city Wuhan accounted for most of China's 83,531 new coronavirus cases and 4,634 deaths. "As time goes on, the epidemic situation is slowly getting better and the virus has basically gone for now," said resident Pan Yuan, 35.

"We will take off masks when we go to some places with low risk. Though we are told there is no need to wear masks in Wuhan, people still wear masks," she said. "I still feel sad when talking about it."

China has contained the outbreak, thanks to measures such as widespread testing and contact-tracing, although it is dealing with a flare-up this month in Beijing. "When it broke out half a year ago, people were scared of it. I felt stressed as it threatened my family," said Li Chao, a 32-year-old father in Wuhan. "Thanks to efforts made by the government and the people together, the epidemic has improved.

"Life and work are gradually getting back to normal." Traffic on the roads is increasing and people are shopping in markets and returning to work in offices, where additional measures are in place such as temperature screening.

In Beijing, which has reported seven new cases on each of the last two days, residents spoke of inconvenience, not fear. "I think it's mainly my way of work that's changed. Before all this, we all worked in the office. Now, after the outbreak, we all work from home alone," said a 27-year-old man surnamed Jin.

Another Beijing resident, surnamed Sun, said wearing a mask was uncomfortable and the pace of life had slowed. "On the other hand, with the pace of life slowing down somewhat, pressures in life have increased. That's because if the pace of life slows down then financial pressures increase."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields...

UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons so-called new deal lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.The prime minister promise...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is l...

APTDC Dy Manager arrested for beating up differently abled woman employee

Amaravati, June 30 PTI A deputy manager in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Nellore was on Tuesday arrested and placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a differently-abled woman employee in the office. CCTV foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020