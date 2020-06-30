Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nasdaq's $1.2 trln biotech index draws Europe's COVID drug hunters

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:02 IST
Nasdaq's $1.2 trln biotech index draws Europe's COVID drug hunters

Spain's Pharma Mar is looking at listing on New York's Nasdaq market, joining a flurry of biotech companies aiming to tap investors' voracious appetite for the sector as it tests one of its therapies to treat COVID-19.

The move comes several weeks after the company started mid-stage human trials of cancer drug Aplidin in COVID-19 patients. The preliminary tests were "super encouraging", although the sample is still too small to be statistically significant, Chairman Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa-Faro told Reuters.

Pharma Mar's Madrid shares have almost tripled to 7.51 euros ($8.41) since mid March, taking its market valuation to 1.67 billion euros ($1.87 billion). The pharma industry's search for a treatment for COVID-19 has sparked a parallel hunt among investors for the companies most likely to succeed.

That has seen the Nasdaq's biotech index soar about 25% in the second quarter, its best quarterly performance in nearly 20 years, to reach a total value of $1.2 trillion. It has also opened the door to initial public offerings (IPOs), in marked contrast to the broader financial market where the pandemic has sapped interest in new issues.

Global IPO volumes - at $53.7 billion in the first six months of the year - are at their lowest level since 2016, while European IPO volumes are at eight year lows, according to Refinitiv data. "There's a number of midsized biotech firms in the UK and elsewhere in Europe that are in preliminary talks with investors in New York about a potential listing there," said one banker involved in the discussions.

"There is a sophisticated pharma investor base on Nasdaq that goes beyond anything we have here in Europe at the moment, and the sector is red hot." Shares in Nasdaq-listed U.S. firms Moderna, Novavax and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, which are testing potential vaccines against COVID-19, have soared this year.

Other European drugmakers including Sanofi also have Nasdaq listings, and German drugmaker CureVac is planning a U.S. IPO next month as it starts trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Royalty Pharma launched the second-largest pharmaceutical listing ever.

BETTER UNDERSTANDING A U.S. presence would give Pharma Mar better access to investors who understand biotech cycles and value research and development more than in Spain, where investors put greater focus on profits, Fernandez said.

Rather than listing directly, Pharma Mar is considering buying a rival in the United States, which could then provide a way to join the Nasdaq, he said. The company could use revenues of as much as $1 billion it stands to make by 2026 from a deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for lung cancer treatment Lurbinectedin in the United States, he said.

"We could buy an anti-tumour drugmaker in the U.S. or in Japan or a biotech in the U.S.," Fernandez said, though he added he hadn't spoken to any outside advisers yet. "It's a very recent idea," he said.

The potential target could also be an anti-viral drugmaker. Given its cash position, Pharma Mar doesn't plan a public offering in New York, though Fernandez doesn't rule it out if the acquisition target required more money than the company has.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing court staffer in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a staffer of a fast track court over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Tuesday, police said. Atul Sharma was shot dead allegedly by his friend Saurabh Sharma on Thursday, t...

Plea in SC claims Congress members violated social distancing norms during protest

Congress party members did not follow the COVID-19 social distancing norms and guidelines during nationwide protests against hike in petrol and diesel prices, a plea alleged in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Congress party launched count...

Argentine son survives coronavirus only to lose his father the day he leaves hospital

When Dario New, 52, fell ill with a spiking fever one night in early April, it marked the start of his battle with COVID-19. Unknown to him, his elderly father was already sick with the virus too.His father Alberto, 83, was recovering from ...

'Gracious and all heart as always!': Sushmita Sen thanks Preity Zinta for appreciating 'Arya'

As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series Arya, actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters. Taking to Twitter, Sen penned down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020