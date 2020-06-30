Latin America COVID-19 deaths could rise to 438,000 by October, says WHO director

Latin America COVID-19 deaths could rise to 438,000 by October, says WHO directorReuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST
The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.
She cautioned that mathematical model projections should not be taken literally but as planning guides. Under current conditions, the pandemic is expected to peak in Chile and Colombia by mid-July, but in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru not until August and Costa Rica in October.
