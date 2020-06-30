282 more test coronavirus positive in Aurangabad; four die

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,565 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday after 282 more persons tested positive for the infection, an official said. This included 219 cases from Aurangabad city and 63 from rural parts of the district, he said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 263, the official said. Also, 72 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the count of such cases to 2,741, the official said.

The number of active patients stood at 2,561, he added..