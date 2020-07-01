Delhi Medical Council to train health care workers

The Delhi Medical Council has collaborated with New Delhi district authorities to train community-based health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the DMC said under the Swasthyadhoot scheme, it will provide motivated and committed doctors to train community-based health care workers

"Training will make them aware of basic health care needs of COVID-19 patients. This collaboration will try to overcome the scarcity of health care professionals with better utilisation of limited resources," it said.