Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor's Day: 'Violence against us breaks our heart', medics on violent incidents against them during pandemic

Frontline health workers, who have been subjected to criticism and violence in several parts of the country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic attribute it to the growing commercialisation of the practice among other factors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:26 IST
Doctor's Day: 'Violence against us breaks our heart', medics on violent incidents against them during pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Frontline health workers, who have been subjected to criticism and violence in several parts of the country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic attribute it to the growing commercialisation of the practice among other factors. On National Doctor's Day, a day dedicated to honour and acknowledge the medical professionals who have been working round the clock, some health professionals spoke to ANI to examine the reasons behind such incidents.

Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson, Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Today, times have changed, the root cause of violence against doctors is the commercialisation of the services. The trust in the doctor-patient relationship has taken a beating over the last few decades with the rise of corporate hospitals. In earlier times, the doctor-patient relationship was like that of a parent and child, but today it has changed to a customer-client relationship." He said that the patients think they are being deceived and cheated. With too many tests and needless invasive procedures, the distrust seems to have grown.

"Government hospitals in our country are not providing the total health benefits which the person needs. There is a vast difference between government and private hospitals in terms of facilities. They are charging taxes but their spending is close to 2 per cent of the total budget, which is dismal when compared to other countries," Dr Mehta explained. Sharing his experience, Dr H Dutt, who retired from Medical College Midnapore in West Bengal, said that a "bad news is always difficult to accept"."Relatives of the patients always try to deny it, leading to frustration. Anybody who is dealing with that could become a culprit. So, we can say that no one is at fault. Violence in such situations is normal," Dr Dutt said.

He also said that the patients and their families are usually under the impression that whatever the outcome would be, doctors must be responsible. "Just because the doctors are directly exposed, they face the stone pelters who have nothing to do with the patients," he added.

Several instances of violent outbreaks against health workers were reported in several parts of the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Sanket Singh, from New Gardiner Road Hospital, Patna, believes that such incidents "weaken their dedication and will to treat patients". "Violence against us breaks our heart. But our priority to serve the people keep us going. However, a little hesitation still exists and sometimes we do not feel confident to clearly talk to patient's family members. The violence gives us a psychological disadvantage and our efficiency decreases," he said.

On April 22, the Union Cabinet amended an ordinance to end violence against health workers, which carries jail term ranging from six months to seven years as punishment for those found guilty. An amendment will be made to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and ordinance will be implemented. Such crimes will now be cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from three months to five years and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh.

"People should trust doctors and understand that times have changed. Hospitals charge patients for the service and facilities they offer, that does not mean they are cheating. Doctors should also behave ethically and the govt must ensure laws are being implemented," Dr Mehta said while suggesting ways to ensure doctors' safety. We must honour the contribution of our health professionals on National Doctor's Day and applaud them for altering the narrative by clocking more recoveries during the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean defectors arrivals in South plummets amid virus lockdowns

The number of North Korean defectors arriving in South Korea hit an all time low in recent months, as border restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic made movement more difficult, the Souths Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.Twelve d...

Father-Son duo thrashed all night by Sathankulam police

Personnel at the Sathankulam police station here thrashed a deceased father-son duo the whole night there, with lathis used for allegedly assaulting them and a table carrying blood stains, a woman head constable attached to the station has ...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission MYC, said. More than 1,900 returnees have lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020