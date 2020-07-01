Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi interacts with nurses on COVID-19 crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses on the COVID-19 crisis, via video conferencing on National Doctor's day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi interacts with nurses on COVID-19 crisis
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during interaction with nurses. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses on the COVID-19 crisis, via video conferencing on National Doctor's day. Thanking the nurses, Gandhi said, "We do not say this enough to you, but you make us very proud, especially during this time. We thank you for your services. You are the representatives of our country and you are doing us proud. It is an honour to interact with you."

Four nurses took part in the interaction--Anu Ragnat from New Zealand, Narendra Singh from Australia, Sherlylmol Puravady from United Kingdom and Vipin Krishnan from AIIMS, New Delhi. "It is important to listen to different voices. Everyone should be heard. I am very proud of the work you are doing in India and abroad. Not only you but also millions of nurses and doctors like you, who are from our country are doing an excellent job in India and abroad," Gandhi added.

During the interaction, the nurses shared their experiences and concerns with the Congress leader. "Initially there was a lot of fear. One patient came with abdominal issues but was later diagnosed with COVID-19. It did not make us paranoid, but we were really cautious," said a nurse.

"During Pandemic, salaries of private hospital nurses are being slashed. How will they work during a Pandemic like this? Doctors and nurses are fighting like the army. Risk allowance should be given to healthcare workers", said another nurse. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean defectors arrivals in South plummets amid virus lockdowns

The number of North Korean defectors arriving in South Korea hit an all time low in recent months, as border restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic made movement more difficult, the Souths Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.Twelve d...

Father-Son duo thrashed all night by Sathankulam police

Personnel at the Sathankulam police station here thrashed a deceased father-son duo the whole night there, with lathis used for allegedly assaulting them and a table carrying blood stains, a woman head constable attached to the station has ...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission MYC, said. More than 1,900 returnees have lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020