Rugby-Australia's Super Rugby players take 30% pay cut as league resumes

Australia's Super Rugby players have agreed to accept a 30% pay cut until the end of September, their governing body said on Wednesday, two days before the professional league resumes after a break enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players, who accepted an average 60% pay cut in April, will now receive "a flat 70% of their contracted remuneration, eligible match payments and bonuses" until Sept.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

The deal will be re-negotiated before any Test match program beyond then. "Australians all around the country are currently facing an incredibly difficult economic environment and rugby is certainly no different," Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke said.

"The professional players have acknowledged the important role they play in ensuring the future health of rugby in Australia." The sport resumes with a 12-week domestic competition on Friday, with the New South Wales Waratahs traveling to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in the opening match.

