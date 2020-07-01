Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany for now has enough remdesivir for COVID-19 therapy -govt

Germany has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe, and is banking on developer Gilead to meet future needs, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. "We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST
Germany for now has enough remdesivir for COVID-19 therapy -govt

Germany has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe, and is banking on developer Gilead to meet future needs, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. "The federal government has early on secured remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Currently, there are still sufficient reserves," the ministry told Reuters in a written statement.

With a conditional market approval, which is expected to be issued by the EU Commission this week, comes an obligation to deliver sufficient quantities in the future, it added. "We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India, China prioritise phased, stepwise de-escalation in 3rd Corp-Commander level talks

India and China have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control as a priority during the third commander level talks between the Peoples Liberation Army and Indian A...

Kerala govt hikes bus fares by 25 per cent

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent hike in fares of the state- run KSRTC and private buses for a temporary period to help the public transport system tide over the crisis during COVID-19 induced lockdown. The announc...

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

They didnt like it when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized John McCain for being captured in combat. They were angrier when Trump, as commander in chief, abandoned Kurdish allies in the Middle East. And they were upset again last month ...

Patrick Stewart says he is writing a memoir

Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart has revealed that he is writing a memoir. Stewart, who will turn 80 on July 13, has a deal with Gallery Books, a division of Simon Schuster, for the book.The yet-to-be-titled memoir is being describe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020