Germany for now has enough remdesivir for COVID-19 therapy -govt
Germany has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe, and is banking on developer Gilead to meet future needs, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. "We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST
Germany has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe, and is banking on developer Gilead to meet future needs, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. "The federal government has early on secured remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Currently, there are still sufficient reserves," the ministry told Reuters in a written statement.
With a conditional market approval, which is expected to be issued by the EU Commission this week, comes an obligation to deliver sufficient quantities in the future, it added. "We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.
