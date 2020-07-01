Left Menu
Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark

Nepal has registered 482 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 14,046, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 365 men and 117 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours. Thirty people have died due to the coronavirus.

Nepal has registered 482 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 14,046, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 365 men and 117 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

Thirty people have died due to the coronavirus. The virus has spread to all 77 districts of Nepal. In the last 24 hours, 1,462 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. So far, 4.656 COVID-19 patients have recovered, he said. The health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 232,997 people till Wednesday to detect the infection.

