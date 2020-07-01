Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 446, as per information provided by the Chandigarh Health Department. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 73 are active cases and 367 patients have been cured till date, said the health department.

On the other hand, 18,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979. While 507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400. (ANI)