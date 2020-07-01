Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 446, as per information provided by the Chandigarh Health Department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:40 IST
Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 446, as per information provided by the Chandigarh Health Department. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 73 are active cases and 367 patients have been cured till date, said the health department.

On the other hand, 18,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979. While 507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...

Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out to tackle the big, boxy batteries. For every two ou...

4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a s...

In break with predecessor, Burundi's president vows to tackle coronavirus

Burundis new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has promised steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, a shift from the stance of his late predecessor who dismissed the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020