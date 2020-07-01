Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure safe and uninterrupted institutional delivery services: Govt to officials     

The Haryana government on Wednesday stressed on strengthening delivery facilities in both public and private health institutions to ensure safe and uninterrupted services for pregnant women amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:19 IST
Ensure safe and uninterrupted institutional delivery services: Govt to officials     
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government on Wednesday stressed on strengthening delivery facilities in both public and private health institutions to ensure safe and uninterrupted services for pregnant women amid the COVID-19 crisis. Giving details in this regard, an official spokesman said that in non-COVID hospitals, a separate LDR or labour, delivery and recovery room is being provided.

He along with this, an isolation ward is being provided for delivery and admission of COVID-19 positive pregnant women, in case where it is not possible to send a pregnant woman to a special COVID hospital. The spokesman said that a comparison of the pre-COVID period (April 2019 to February 2020) and COVID period (March to May 2020) and analysis of delivery data shows that out of the total reported deliveries in Haryana, during the pre-COVID period, 95.8 per cent were institutional deliveries, while during the COVID period, there were 95.4 per cent institutional deliveries.

Similarly, the percentage of public institutional deliveries was 59.3 per cent in the pre-COVID period and 59.4 per cent during COVID period. Percentage of private institutional deliveries is 40.7 per cent in the pre-COVID period and 40.6 per cent during COVID. The spokesman also said that entry point screening for pregnant women present in obstetric units and triaging is being done to minimise contact between probable COVID and non-COVID cases. He said that a list of high-risk pregnancy cases is being made and shared with district control rooms, health care workers and medical officers so that such pregnant women can be sent to hospitals on time.

The spokesman said that during the COVID-19 crisis, telemedicine services are being provided to give consultation to the pregnant women or answer any query asked by them regarding the safety of institutional deliveries.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020