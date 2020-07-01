Left Menu
Soccer-Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus a week before tournament

Previously, the league said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive. Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the MLS is Back Tournament, a relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Four additional Major League Soccer players (MLS) have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league said and were part of a group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members tested over two days. Previously, the league said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive.

Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the MLS is Back Tournament, a relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Life inside the facility includes regular practice and daily COVID-19 testing, Orlando City forward Benji Michel said in an MLS video on Wednesday.

He insisted the food on site was good, after players posted two photos https://twitter.com/_AIR_RIQ_/status/1278003986180669441 of plain-looking sandwiches https://twitter.com/Omar4Gonzalez/status/1277994007298220034 on Twitter. Orlando City will kick off the 54-match tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 8 against Inter Miami, a rivalry that the Orlando native Michel said he was eager to see develop.

"Each team is going to try to prove that we're the boss of Florida," said Michel, who was signed to a Homegrown contract in December 2018. "This year will be a good year for us definitely - a lot of the guys have been working extra hours."

