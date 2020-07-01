Trump says he wants larger direct payments to Americans -Fox Business

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another round of economic stimulus and wants to provider larger direct payments to Americans, as well as incentives to work, to be part of it.

"We want to create a very great incentive to work. So, we're working on that and I'm sure we'll all come together," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "I want the money getting to people to be larger, so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly, and in a non-complicated fashion."