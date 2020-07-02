Left Menu
Development News Edition

French new coronavirus deaths steady but cases rise

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 18 on Wednesday from the previous day to stand at 29,861, an increase in line with the last week's daily average but new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus rose sharply. French health authorities said confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 918 to 165,719, after an increase of 541 on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:05 IST
French new coronavirus deaths steady but cases rise

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 18 on Wednesday from the previous day to stand at 29,861, an increase in line with the last week's daily average but new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus rose sharply.

French health authorities said confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 918 to 165,719, after an increase of 541 on Tuesday. In a statement, they said "a catch-up of missing data" had contributed to the sharper increase.

The figure of 918 is almost three times lower than April's daily average of 2,582, when the pandemic was at its peak, but higher than last week's average of 622, as well as June's of 435 and May's of 715. France has been gradually easing its lockdown since May 11, with almost all businesses now open again.

The country's death toll is the fifth highest in the world, but Reuters' case count -- which includes probable incidents in nursing homes -- puts France in thirteenth place with 200,667 infections.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares Welcome Race Fans but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula Ones first Grand Prix without spectators.Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a cr...

US STOCKS-Vaccine optimism, improving data lift Wall Street

U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday as rising hopes of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns another round of lockdowns was likely following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.Pfizer Incs shares rose n...

UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak's long term impact

Companies linked to hospitality, travel and retail in Britain have announced thousands of more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential gover...

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020