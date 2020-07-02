Hungary won't add non-EU countries to "safe" travel list -PM

Hungary won't add non-EU countries to "safe" travel list -PMReuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:23 IST
Hungary will not comply with a European Union request to add non-EU countries to a "safe" travel list, except for Serbia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"For the time being we cannot support the EU's request... because this would go against the healthcare interests of the Hungarian people," he said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Viktor Orban
- Hungary
- European Union
- Serbia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hungary's restrictions on NGO funding are illegal, EU top court says
Civil organisations will have to disclose foreign funds -Hungary PM Orban
Water polo-Hungary's triple Olympic champion Benedek dies at 47
In blow to PM Orban, Hungary loses legal fight over financing law for NGOs
Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk