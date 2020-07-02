Left Menu
China urges coronavirus testing capacity ramp-up in preparation for potential outbreaks

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:16 IST
China's local governments and medical institutes should ramp up and reserve coronavirus testing capacity in preparation for increased demand amid potential outbreaks, national health authorities said on Thursday.

Local authorities should have emergency response plans to be able to swiftly expand nucleic test capacity, the National Health Commission said in a guideline on its website. Nucleic acid test results should be delivered within six hours for patients at fever clinics and within a day for those who volunteer to be tested, according to the guideline.

