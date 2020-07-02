Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency. The Japanese capital, with 14 million people, had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25, only to see its tally consistently exceed 50 over the past week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:04 IST
Japan's capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.

The Japanese capital, with 14 million people, had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25, only to see its tally consistently exceed 50 over the past week. Tokyo's daily count last rose above 100 on May 2. On Wednesday, it confirmed 67 new cases.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said about 70% of cases on Thursday were among people in their 20s and 30s. "It's really unpleasant that it is increasing somewhat. I'd like to ask all Tokyo residents and everyone at businesses for their cooperation to prevent that," she said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters he didn't think there was a need for a fresh state of emergency. "We'll continue to pay attention to the infection situation in the area with a sense of urgency, and work to both prevent spreading of infection and support economic activity," he said.

Officials have also said the medical system can handle existing infections and that increased testing partly explains the rise in confirmed cases. Despite more cases in Tokyo, Japan, with about 19,000 cases and 976 deaths, has reported a lower overall rate of infection than many countries.

More than 10.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and over 515,00​0 have died, according to a Reuters tally. This week, Tokyo said it would move away from numerical targets in favour of more reliance on expert advice to rein in the virus and avert more economic damage.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Six hurt in scuffles with security forces at Ethiopian singer's funeral

Six people were injured on Thursday in scuffles between Ethiopian security forces and mourners trying to attend the funeral of singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose killing earlier this week sparked protests that killed more than 80 people, a ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island.The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only ...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, accusing the then Congress-led central government of framing her due to political vendetta. ...

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of child's death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him.

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of childs death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020