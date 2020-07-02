The U.S. economy likely created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, further evidence of an end to the COVID-19 recession. A surge in infections, however, threatens the fledgling economic recovery.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* The coronavirus delayed the arrival of seasonal immigrants who normally help harvest U.S. wheat, leaving farmers to depend on high school students, school bus drivers, laid-off oilfield workers, and others to run machines that bring in the crop.

* Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent virus cases halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies, led by the nation's most populous state California.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's local governments and medical institutes should ramp up and reserve coronavirus testing capacity in preparation for increased demand amid potential outbreaks, national health authorities said.

* Indonesia reported 1,624 coronavirus infections on Thursday in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic began, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

* Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.

* Thailand is considering introducing new economic measures to boost consumption and help businesses and debtors cope with the impact of the virus outbreak, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

* Saudi Arabia extended several government initiatives to support the private sector and investors in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Salman.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's parliament voted on Wednesday to allow the country's domestic intelligence agency to track cellphones of COVID-19 carriers for the next three weeks.

* Nigeria will resume domestic flights from July 8.

EUROPE

* European Union negotiators will propose a slightly smaller seven-year budget to EU government leaders but stick to the goal of a 750-billion-euro ($846.30 billion) coronavirus recovery fund, a senior EU official said.

* Britain's Department of Health on Thursday said 16,804 close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases had been reached under England's track and trace system, nearly three-quarters of the total contacts identified in the latest week of the scheme.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Tesla Inc is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CureVac in Germany, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, tweeted.

* A vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials kept investors' spirits up ahead of what was expected to be a record rebound in U.S. jobs figures later.

* The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.13% in June from a month earlier, leaving 3.86 million people out of work as the coronavirus lockdown was lifted, data from the Labour Ministry showed.

* Two Japanese fashion retailers reported data showing a sales slump over the previous few months eased in June, as consumers started to shop for clothes and shoes again despite lingering worries about the coronavirus.