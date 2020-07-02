Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,519

Nepal has registered 473 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 14,519, the health ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 364 men and 109 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 664 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. So far, 5,320 COVID-19 patients have recovered, he said. The health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 237,764 people till Thursday to detect the infection.

The health ministry confirmed another COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 31. According to the spokesperson, a 49-day-old infant from Myagdi died while undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu on Wednesday.

"The infant was admitted to the hospital on June 23," Gautam said. "The baby was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit for kidney and nose related ailments." The infant had undergone the first stage of dialysis as well, he said. Meanwhile, a record number of 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

It said that 28 new cases have been identified in Kathmandu district, while two cases each have been confirmed in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts. The virus has spread to all 77 districts of Nepal.