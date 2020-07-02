Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,519

Nepal has registered 473 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 14,519, the health ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 364 men and 109 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 664 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:30 IST
Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,519
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has registered 473 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 14,519, the health ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 364 men and 109 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 664 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. So far, 5,320 COVID-19 patients have recovered, he said. The health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 237,764 people till Thursday to detect the infection.

The health ministry confirmed another COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 31. According to the spokesperson, a 49-day-old infant from Myagdi died while undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu on Wednesday.

"The infant was admitted to the hospital on June 23," Gautam said. "The baby was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit for kidney and nose related ailments." The infant had undergone the first stage of dialysis as well, he said. Meanwhile, a record number of 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

It said that 28 new cases have been identified in Kathmandu district, while two cases each have been confirmed in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts. The virus has spread to all 77 districts of Nepal.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine aborts Eurobond sale as central bank governor's exit rattles market

Ukraines government on Thursday sought to reassure investors that its reform agenda remained on track after being forced to abort a 1.75 billion Eurobond sale following the shock resignation of Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy. Smoliys ex...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth accelerates; layoffs remain elevated

The U.S. economy created a record 4.8 million jobs in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, but layoffs remained elevated and raging COVID-19 cases across the country threaten the fledgling recovery.The flare-up in coronavir...

Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 162 people

At least 162 people were killed on Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the governments failure to take action against unsa...

HM Amit Shah emphasises on more Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19; early hospitalisation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 test using Rapid Antigen Kits, and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients. The suggestions w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020