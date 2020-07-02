Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt steadily increased testing capacity: K'taka Minister

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with senior officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:52 IST
Govt steadily increased testing capacity: K'taka Minister
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with senior officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The work is in progress to streamline the process of allocating beds to COVID patients and a new set of guidelines should be ready for release by tomorrow, the minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said that private hospitals have also agreed to reserve beds for treatment of COVID patients. The suggestion regarding home isolation of asymptomatic cases was also discussed in the meeting.

The minister also inaugurated the COVID testing lab established at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences through video conference today. "GIMS has made the entire state proud by becoming the first medical college to obtain approval from Medical Council of India to start PG courses within 5 years of establishment of the college," he said.

"The government is steadily increasing the testing capacity since past 3-4 months and today we have 79 COVID testing labs functioning across the state which includes 44 government and 35 private labs. We now have the capacity to conduct tests for 15,000 samples per day and about 6 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far," he said adding that the government has also conducted survey of about 1.5 households to detect asymptomatic and identify vulnerable persons. As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka had 16,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This included 8,198 active cases and 8,063 cured and discharged patients. 253 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality...

Cafe Rouge owner appoints administrators, cuts 1,909 jobs

Britains Casual Dining Group CDG, the operator of restaurant chains Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia, and Las Iguanas, said on Thursday it had appointed administrators and would permanently close 91 sites immediately with the loss of 1,909 jobs. Th...

Italy respects arbitration tribunal's ruling in marines case with India: foreign minister

Italy on Thursday said it will naturally respect the ruling of an international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen by two Italian marines in 2012, saying Rome is ready to fulfil what the arbitration court has establis...

Motor racing-Trump re-election bid picks up speed with NASCAR sponsorship

United States president Donald Trumps re-election bid will pick up speed this weekend with Trump 2020 the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoies car for NASCARs Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Go Fas Racing announced on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020