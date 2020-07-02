Left Menu
NPPA monitoring price of critical medical equipment for COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, government is striving to ensure sufficient availability of critical medical equipment for clinical management of COVID-19 in the country, said Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, government is striving to ensure sufficient availability of critical medical equipment for clinical management of COVID-19 in the country, said Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. In a press release it said, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has identified list of critical medical equipment for the same and has requested National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to ensure availability of the same in the country.

The press release read, "The Government is committed for availability of life saving drugs/devices at affordable prices to the consumers. All the medical devices have been notified as Drugs and have come under regulatory regime of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs (Prices (Control Order), 2013 w.e.f. 1st April 2020. In order to keep check on the price rise of critical medical equipments, NPPA, in exercise of powers conferred under DPCO, 2013, has called for price related data from manufacturers/importers of (i) Pulse Oximeter and (ii) Oxygen Concentrator to ensure that prices existing as on 1st April 2020 should not be increased more than 10 percent in a year." "A Stakeholders Consultation with Medical Devices Industry Associations and Civil Society Group was held in NPPA on 1st July 2020 wherein it was stressed that all the manufacturers/importers of critical medical equipments shall ensure sufficient availability of the same in the country. It has been reiterated that all the Medical Devices have come under price regulation under DPCO, 2013 w.e.f. 1st April 2020, accordingly, price increase of medical devices would be monitored under Para 20," the press release read.

Chairman, NPPA also urged the Industry that it is not "Business as usual". "The Medical Devices Industry Associations have been urged to bring down the retail price of critical medical equipment in larger public interest in the prevailing situation as has been done by the manufacturers/importers of N-95 masks," it added. (ANI)

