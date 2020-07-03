Woman MLA, husband test positive for coronavirus

A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday. The MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he said.

Her husband tested positive for the infection on Thursday and both of them have been home quarantined, the official said. She has become the fourth legislator to test positive for COVID-19 in Thane district. Earlier, two MLAs and an MLC had contracted the disease.

A Hindi poetess, who was in her 60s, died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, civic officials said. Meanwhile, with the addition of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases inThane district, the tally rose to 3,567 on Thursday, the officials said Also, 36 more patients died, taking the toll in the district to 1,130, they said.

The maximum number of positive cases came from Kalyan at 563, followed by Thane city (392) and Navi Mumbai (265). Mira Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar recorded 171 and 174 cases, respectively.

Of the 36 deaths, 12 were recorded in Thane city, the officials said. Adjoining Palghar district has reported 5,766 cases and 137 deaths so far, they said.