After days of record spikes in new COVID-19 cases and hospitals warning they could run out of beds, the Trump administration on Thursday sought to convey that all was well in the battle against the coronavirus and touted efforts to get the U.S. economy moving again.

EUROPE * The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

* Germany is planning tax cuts totalling 42.5 billion euros over the period to 2024, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, adding the cabinet would agree to the measures at the end of July. * Spain will approve 50 billion euros ($56 billion) as part of a new set of measures aimed at boosting companies' investment capacity and solvency. * Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Oman's health minister said the sultanate had witnessed a "scary" surge in COVID-19 cases that required boosting hospital capacity, especially intensive care units.

* The World Health Organization does not think there are manifold undetected coronavirus infections in Africa with people dying unreported. * As the coronavirus spreads in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a popular Congolese poet warns in his new music video that lockdowns are leaving the nation's many poor with no means of sustenance.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccine next year.

* Tokyo confirmed its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency. * Keen for the big screen but wary of the coronavirus, Thai film fans flocked to a new drive-in cinema on Thursday.

AMERICAS * The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in the middle of the month, and a resurgence in infections suggested the labour market could suffer a setback in July.

* The coronavirus delayed the arrival of seasonal immigrants who normally help harvest U.S. wheat, leaving farmers to depend on high school students, laid-off oilfield workers and others to run machines that bring in the crop. * A spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States has become a hot topic for Canadians, who unfurled their maple-leaf flags to celebrate Canada Day this week just days ahead of 4th of July celebrations south of the border.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A 30,000-patient trial of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate, expected to start next week, has been delayed, medical news site STAT reported. * Tesla Inc is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CureVac in Germany.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The collapse in oil demand from the COVID-19 pandemic is hastening the reckoning for those refiners already struggling as new capacity overtakes demand, posing an existential threat to many.

* African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months, the African Union Commissioner for infrastructure and energy said.