Ghana: President approves release of 794 prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the release of 794 prisoners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news report by Ghana News Express.

According to a statement by the Ghana Prisons Service, they comprised people who had been arrested for the first time, were seriously ill or aged 70 and above.

A statement signed by Patrick Darko Missah, Director General of Prisons which gave the breakdown said 772 constituted first offenders while 16 were old prisoners (70 years and above) four were seriously ill.

"The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State in Commemoration of Workers Day, May 1st, 2020 and in bid to mitigate the dangers posed by congestion in the prisons, especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, has in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution granted amnesty to Seven Hundred and Ninety-four (794) deserving prisoners."

This is the second time that the President has granted amnesty this year. On March 26, President in consultation with the Council of State and Ghana Prison Service Council and in accordance with the exercise of Executive Powers per Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution granted 808 prisoners.

Ghana has reported 18,134 cases and 117 deaths as well as 13,550 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed over 520,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in Wuhan, China last December.