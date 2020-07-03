Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: President approves release of 794 prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:37 IST
Ghana: President approves release of 794 prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Nana Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the release of 794 prisoners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news report by Ghana News Express.

According to a statement by the Ghana Prisons Service, they comprised people who had been arrested for the first time, were seriously ill or aged 70 and above.

A statement signed by Patrick Darko Missah, Director General of Prisons which gave the breakdown said 772 constituted first offenders while 16 were old prisoners (70 years and above) four were seriously ill.

"The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State in Commemoration of Workers Day, May 1st, 2020 and in bid to mitigate the dangers posed by congestion in the prisons, especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, has in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution granted amnesty to Seven Hundred and Ninety-four (794) deserving prisoners."

This is the second time that the President has granted amnesty this year. On March 26, President in consultation with the Council of State and Ghana Prison Service Council and in accordance with the exercise of Executive Powers per Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution granted 808 prisoners.

Ghana has reported 18,134 cases and 117 deaths as well as 13,550 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed over 520,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in Wuhan, China last December.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the countrys largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North...

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases; tally 232

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 37 more people, including an NDRF staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the states tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health of...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Englands coronavirus quarantine rules for more than 50 countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy is to end, the British government said on Friday, allowing millions of holidaymakers to head to Europes beaches for a summer break. ...

JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020