Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

"The long-term sustainability of the debt is guaranteed and we are making plans and act responsibly as Europe ever has," she added. European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to negotiate a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus package worth 750 billion euros ($840 billion) partly financed by jointly issued debt.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:11 IST
Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter, Nadia Calvino (@NadiaCalvino)

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as it will finance projects to help the EU resume the economic growth that was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, she said in a virtual panel held by French think tank Cercle des Economistes.

"Obviously the debt will be repaid," said Calvino, who has been proposed by Spain to head the Eurogroup, the club of 19 finance ministers of the Euro Zone countries. "The long-term sustainability of the debt is guaranteed and we are making plans and act responsibly as Europe ever has," she added.

European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to negotiate a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus package worth 750 billion euros ($840 billion) partly financed by jointly issued debt. The fund was proposed by the European Commission and welcomed by most EU leaders, but still needs to be agreed. Fiscally conservative northern countries led by the Netherlands are loath to see their taxpayers pay for grants to southern European states.

Spain would be one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery fund with around 140 billion euros in loans and grants. ($1 = 0.8896 euros)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy - but not the United States - the government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clear...

'Falling off a cliff': Lebanon's poor borrow to buy bread

For Amer al Dahn, the idea of eating meat is now a dream. Today, he cant even afford bread and depends on credit from the local grocer to feed his wife and four children in the Lebanese city of Tripoli.We can no longer buy meat or chicken. ...

July Fourth weekend will test Americans' discipline

The US headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays cancelled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans self-control that could determine the tr...

Axis Bank seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 50k cr via debt, equity

Private sector lender Axis Bank plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt securities and equity share to maintain adequate level of capital for risk weighted assets and fund business growth. Under the proposal, Axis Bank will raise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020