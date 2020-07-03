Hopeful about Indian coronavirus vaccine: Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he was hopeful about the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Indian Council ofMedical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. He spoke to ICMR director general Balram Bhargava about the vaccine, Tope said in a statement here.
"I was told clinical trials of the vaccine will be carried out at 13 or 14 hospitals by July 7. Pre-clinical and clinical trials are expected to be completed by August 15," he said. "I am hopeful about the first India-made vaccine for coronavirus (becoming successful)," he said.
