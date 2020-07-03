Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIV, cancer patients and transplant recipients not eligible for home isolation: Revised norms

COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer and HIV, and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to revised guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:53 IST
HIV, cancer patients and transplant recipients not eligible for home isolation: Revised norms

COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer and HIV, and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to revised guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Friday. As per the revised norms issued by the Delhi health department, elderly people aged 60 and above, and having co-morbidities, can go for home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer.

The patient should also download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and keep it active all the time, it said. The Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi said the revised guidelines on home isolation of very mildly symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic patients supersede the order issued earlier.

The DGHS has also directed the district authorities to ensure that every COVID-19 patient who is home isolated has a pulse oximeter. A pulse oximeter is a small, lightweight device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

For a patient to be eligible for home isolation, the person should be clinically assigned by a treating doctor as very mildly symptomatic or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, as per the guidelines. Such patients should have the requisite facility at home for self-isolation and also for quarantining of family members, it said.

Patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures will not be eligible for home isolation, the guidelines said. Elderly persons, aged 60 and above, and suffering from co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver or kidney disease, or cerebrovascular diseases shall be allowed home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer.

Someone should be available to provide care round-the-clock. The care-giver and all persons coming in close contact of the patient should take hydrochloroquine prophylaxis as per the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer, according to the revised norms.

The patient shall fill out an undertaking on self-solation and agree to follow all guidelines. Immediate medical attention must be sought in case serious symptoms develop, like difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation level (Spo2 below 95 per cent), persistent pain or pressure in the chest and slurred speech or seizures, the guidelines said. "Patient under home isolation shall stand discharged after 10 days from onset of symptoms and no fever for three days," it said.

Thereafter, the patient will be advised to self-isolate and self-monitor their heath for another seven days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over, according to the revised guidelines..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix stands by film '365 Days' accused of glorifying sex trafficking

Netflix said on Friday it will continue to stream the Polish film 365 Days amid calls for its withdrawal including by British singer Duffy who said it glamorized the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape. Welsh singer-song...

Motor racing-Latifi finally makes it past first practice

Nicholas Latifi declared himself a proper Formula One driver on Friday after the Canadian rookie finally made it past first free practice at a grand prix weekend. The Williams driver had taken part in 11 previous opening sessions to gain ex...

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...

Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020