Ireland to ease foreign travel restrictions from July 20

Ireland is to ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people from a "green list" of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said. Former prime minister Leo Varadkar in June said that the restrictions would be eased from July 9.

"A so-called green list... will be published on July 20," Ryan said in an interview with Newstalk radio station. "The green list will be operating after that."