Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

12:42 p.m. Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 12:42 p.m. Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 12:23 p.m. COVID-19 tests in India cross one-crore mark. 12:08 p.m. Around 20,000-24,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day now: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:49 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:30 p.m.

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. 3:03 p.m.

Returnees from Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine: Karnataka government. 1:51 p.m.

Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 1:26 p.m.

Odisha's COVID tally climbs to 9,526, death toll mounts to 38. 1:20 p.m.

COVID-19: Australia's Victoria to close borders for 1st time in 100 years. 12:46 p.m.

Delhi CM urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma. 12:42 p.m.

Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 12:23 p.m.

COVID-19 tests in India cross one-crore mark. 12:08 p.m.

Around 20,000-24,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day now: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds, of these only 5,100 are occupied: Kejriwal.

12:03 p.m. More than 200 scientists tell WHO coronavirus is airborne: report 11:37 a.m.

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan. 11:28 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 231,000-mark. 11:21 Ten new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 269.

10:09 a.m. Zydus Cadila gets approval from Mexican authority to test COVID-19 drug 9:29 a.m.

Single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 6,97,413; death toll rises to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities: Govërnment..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

OBITUARY-Ennio Morricone, Italian composer most famous for Westerns, dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Mission and Cinema Paradiso made him one of the worlds most famous screen composers, has died, his lawyer said on Monday. He was 91. Morricone, who won two...

Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19, sending its shares up nearly 4.The trial, run jointly with the Nation...

Lovers consume poison in UP's Bulandshahr, girl dies

A 16-year-old girl died, while her lover is battling for life in a hospital after the two consumed poison at his house in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Rajghat area un...

Serbia, Kosovo leaders to meet as EU-backed talks resume

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels on July 12, the first meeting between the two in long-stalled European Union-supervised negotiations aimed at normalizing relations, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020