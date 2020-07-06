Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:30 p.m.

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. 3:03 p.m.

Returnees from Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine: Karnataka government. 1:51 p.m.

Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 1:26 p.m.

Odisha's COVID tally climbs to 9,526, death toll mounts to 38. 1:20 p.m.

COVID-19: Australia's Victoria to close borders for 1st time in 100 years. 12:46 p.m.

Delhi CM urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma. 12:42 p.m.

COVID-19 tests in India cross one-crore mark. 12:08 p.m.

Around 20,000-24,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day now: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds, of these only 5,100 are occupied: Kejriwal.

12:03 p.m. More than 200 scientists tell WHO coronavirus is airborne: report 11:37 a.m.

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan. 11:28 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 231,000-mark. 11:21 Ten new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 269.

10:09 a.m. Zydus Cadila gets approval from Mexican authority to test COVID-19 drug 9:29 a.m.

Single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 6,97,413; death toll rises to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities: Govërnment..