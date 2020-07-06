Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mediterranean marine life flourished during lockdown - Italian coastguard

Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species moved into spaces vacated by people and ships, the Italian coastguard has found. The strict rules halting business and movement for two months offered an unprecedented opportunity to monitor the impact of human activity on the sea that surrounds Italy.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:20 IST
Mediterranean marine life flourished during lockdown - Italian coastguard
File Photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species moved into spaces vacated by people and ships, the Italian coastguard has found.

The strict rules halting business and movement for two months offered an unprecedented opportunity to monitor the impact of human activity on the sea that surrounds Italy. Since April, the coastguard has used water samples, underwater footage filmed by remotely operated vehicles and its own divers, and a census of unusual sightings of marine species close to heavily populated areas to monitor the sea.

In the Secche di Tor Paterno, a protected marine reserve 8 km (5 miles) off the coast of Rome, moray eels and colorful fish crowd a forest of gorgonians, or sea fans and corals. "We were able to ascertain a significant improvement in the transparency of the waters and a significant reduction in suspended material," Lieutenant Alessandro Mino, commander of the coastguard diving unit of the Campania region, told Reuters, speaking from a boat off the coast of Lazio, near Rome.

Even before the full results of the study are published in late July, improvements have been tangible. A pod of sperm whales was spotted in the blue waters of the Sicilian sea near the port of Milazzo and dolphins replaced container ships in ports in northwestern Liguria.

"The marine environment and marine life have regained spaces that human activity had eroded," Mino said. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is posing new threats, with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer bottles increasingly found in the sea.

The so-called "COVID waste" is adding to marine pollution made up of microplastics - tiny particles from the breakdown of everything from shopping bags to car tires. Since July 2019, the coastguard has recovered 75 tonnes of plastic and 5 tonnes of abandoned plastic nets.

Coastguard spokesman Cosimo Nicastro said he was optimistic the lockdown had given people more understanding of how fragile the environment is. "This patrimony of beauty has been given to us on loan from our parents and we must preserve it and give it to our children and future generations. It is not something that belongs to us," Nicastro said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Flood situation in Assam improves considerably; 1 more dies

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday even though one more person lost his life in the deluge, which has affected nearly four lakh people across 15 districts, officials said. According to the daily flood report of the...

COVID-19 exposed deep flaws in Spain's anti-poverty system - UN expert

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted serious weaknesses in Spains social security system and a failure to address the plight of the poorest people, a UN expert said on Monday.Spains social protection net was utterly inadequate before CO...

US News Roundup: South Carolina nightclub shooting; Trump weighing executive orders on China and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shootingTen people were shot early on Sunday in a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub in an outburst of suspected gang-related v...

Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to IS recruitment ring

Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join up with jihadists in territory once held by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. A Swiss-Tunisian dual national, who is accused of having r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020