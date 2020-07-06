Maha: 12 COVID-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients wereinjured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on itsway to a COVID care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra,police said

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearbyhospital

"An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towardsthe Balewadi-based COVID-19 isolation facility from Kothrudwhen it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-MumbaiHighway," said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadipolice station.